Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year

By February 26, 2019

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL HOMETOWN STATE COLLEGE
Paige Bueckers Jr. G Hopkins Eden Prairie MN Undeclared
Zia Cooke Sr. G Rogers Toledo OH South Carolina
Azzi Fudd So. G St. John’s College Washington D.C. Undeclared
Jordan Horston Sr. G Africentric Early College Columbus OH Tennessee
Haley Jones Sr. W Archbishop Mitty Santa Cruz CA Stanford

