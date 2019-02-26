Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The awards will be presented in early March.
|NAME
|CLASS
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|STATE
|COLLEGE
|Paige Bueckers
|Jr.
|G
|Hopkins
|Eden Prairie
|MN
|Undeclared
|Zia Cooke
|Sr.
|G
|Rogers
|Toledo
|OH
|South Carolina
|Azzi Fudd
|So.
|G
|St. John’s College
|Washington
|D.C.
|Undeclared
|Jordan Horston
|Sr.
|G
|Africentric Early College
|Columbus
|OH
|Tennessee
|Haley Jones
|Sr.
|W
|Archbishop Mitty
|Santa Cruz
|CA
|Stanford