Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

FINALISTS: Girls POY | Boys COY | Girls COY

NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL HOMETOWN STATE COLLEGE Paige Bueckers Jr. G Hopkins Eden Prairie MN Undeclared Zia Cooke Sr. G Rogers Toledo OH South Carolina Azzi Fudd So. G St. John’s College Washington D.C. Undeclared Jordan Horston Sr. G Africentric Early College Columbus OH Tennessee Haley Jones Sr. W Archbishop Mitty Santa Cruz CA Stanford

Preseason Watch List: Boys | Girls