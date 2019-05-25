Report: Findlay Prep to not have basketball team next season

One of the premier basketball programs in the country will reportedly not play next season.

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), which has reached the last 11 National High School Invitationals and won three championships, is not expected to field a team next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

There’s a chance the team might shutdown for the foreseeable future, Findlay Automotive Group director of operations Robbie Findlay told the outlet.

“We’re planning to take a year off and try to find a new campus,” Findlay said. “There’s a chance (the program would end) unless we find a good fit.”

Findlay’s relationship with Henderson International School, an accredited institution that supports the basketball team, has ended, the Review Journal reported.

Henderson International is planning to re-open its high school and begin playing sports again, according to the outlet.

The private school shut its doors in 2010.

Henderson International headmaster Seth Ahlborn told the Review Journal it was better to “take a break” from Findlay “than to not be able to do everything we want.”

Findlay Prep is a limited member of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and is not allowed to compete in state playoffs or have Nevada residents on the team, according to the Review Journal.

“We have been working on a resolution for the past couple of years,” Ahlborn said to the outlet. “We’ve had a great run. We have a great relationship. We just have to hit a pause button.”

If that is the end of Findlay Prep, it’s goodbye to one of the best national teams over the last 13 years.

The Pilots amassed a record of 378-43 and sent 14 players to the NBA with three more potentially joining this offseason in Bol Bol, Oshae Brisett and P.J. Washington.

Findlay Prep was ranked No. 16 in the 2019-20 Way-Too-Early preseason rankings and looked to be on the rise from its 18-6 season in 2018-19 with the recent addition of star 2022 graduate Dior Johnson.