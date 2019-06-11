Fireworks for high school touchdowns? They're coming to suburban Illinois

If high school football is pure Americana, and minor league baseball is pure Americana, it was only a matter of time before one began borrowing favorite promotional traits from the other, right?

Apparently that’s unfolding in real time in suburban Chicago. As reported by the Kane County Chronicle, the Batavia (Ill.) High School football program is planning to launch fireworks during the team’s football games in the 2019 season.

Here’s how the fireworks might work, per attorney Tom Gosselin, a member of the very official sounding Batavia Plan Commission:

Gosselin said the idea is to shoot off red and gold fireworks representing the team colors when the Bulldogs first take the field, followed by a red, white and blue display during the playing of the National Anthem. After that, another round of fireworks would be ignited every time the Bulldogs score a touchdown. “We haven’t decided about field goals,” Gosselin said, adding that there also could be a display at the end of the game if the Bulldogs win.”

Apparently the idea is to have corporate sponsors back the fireworks displays, which is a fine idea that should be executable, but could lead to decreased displays if the sponsorships go unsold. For the first year, anonymous donors have stepped forward to fund the program.

There are still hurdles to be cleared before the fireworks become reality. The Batavia City Council reportedly reacted positively to Gosselin’s proposal, and the city’s mayor, Jeff Schielke, has said he thinks the fireworks are, “a great idea.”

Still, a permit must be granted by town aldermen and training for those setting off the explosives will have to be approved by the town’s fire department. If those things move ahead as planned we might just see some literal fireworks after the ones on the field in Illinois this fall.