USA Today Sports

First post-Signing Day commitment from Class of 2020 is a 4-star OT to Auburn

Avery Jernigan (Photo: 247Sports) Photo: 247Sports

First post-Signing Day commitment from Class of 2020 is a 4-star OT to Auburn

Football

First post-Signing Day commitment from Class of 2020 is a 4-star OT to Auburn

Well, that didn’t take long, did it?

Exactly one day after 2019 National Signing Day, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 made his decision official. Avery Jernigan, a four-star offensive tackle from Pierce County High School (Blackshear, Ga.) announced his commitment to Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 278-pound lineman picked the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Louisville and others.

His pledge to the Tigers was a bit surprising because all of his recent unofficial visits have been to the University of South Carolina. Still, Jernigan attended multiple Auburn games at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the fall and first visited Auburn in June, when he was extended a scholarship offer.

Jernigan, who is listed as an offensive tackle but could shift to guard in college, is a very positive first blow on the recruiting lines for Auburn’s Class of 2020. The Tigers signed just three offensive linemen in 2019, so Jernigan’s addition is a very welcome one for Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and his staff.

“You will see us probably sign the largest offensive line class we’ve done since I’ve been here with [the 2020] class, and I think we’re already in a pretty good spot with 2020 going into this class,” Malzahn said.

With Jernigan in the fold that prediction is off to a good start.

, , , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/first-post-signing-day-commitment-from-class-of-2020-is-a-4-star-ot-to-auburn
First post-Signing Day commitment from Class of 2020 is a 4-star OT to Auburn
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.