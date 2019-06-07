Five candidates for ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 7, 2019
<p><strong>School: </strong>New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Record: </strong>28-2<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 7<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In his 11th season at the helm, Foy led New Hanover to its second consecutive NCHSAA 3A state title after sweeping Marvin Ridge in the best-of-3 series. Foy's posted an overall record of 184-84 since taking over the Wildcats in 2009.</p> <p><em>Photo: Stephanie Smith</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Record: </strong>26-1<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 1<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In his 5th year, the Ascenders only dropped one game this year which came to another Super 25 team at the time (Blessed Trinity). IMG managed 14 shutouts this season under Gabbard and demolished quality teams all year with its balance. The Ascenders finished the regular season at No. 1 in the USA TODAY Super 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: IMG Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Desoto Central (Southaven, Miss.)<br /> <strong>Record: </strong>34-3<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 4<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In his 7th season has the head coach, he led the team to its second straight MHSAA Class 6A state championship. DeSoto Central’s three losses were one-run games. The Jaguars rattled off 25 wins in a row this season in route to the No. 4 ranking in the Super 25.</p> <p><em>Photo: Chris Todd, For the Clarion Ledger</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)<br /> <strong>Record: </strong>37-4<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 10<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> After 38 years of coaching and 700 career wins, Rogers has led the Cavaliers to the state tournament for the first time since taking over in 2014.</p> <p><em>Photo: Donald Boyles</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Cypress (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Record: </strong>31-3<br /> <strong>Super 25 Ranking:</strong> 3<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led Cypress to the No. 3 ranking and the team’s first-ever CIF-SS Div. 1 championship. In doing so, the Centurions took down some top teams in California and had 16 wins in games decided by three or fewer runs, 12 within two and went 8-1 in one-run games. With good players but not the top-tier prospects as some other top-10 teams, Weber helped Cypress go from a 17-13-1 record in 2017 to being one of the best teams in the country.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jimmie Martin</em></p>
POLL: Who should be named ALL-USA Baseball POY?
The 2018-19 ALL-USA Baseball Teams will be announced in the coming week along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Who do you think should be the Coach of the Year?
Cast your vote below from these finalists:
NOTE: Voting results will not factor in final selection for Player of the Year.
