Five candidates for ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 5, 2019
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>3B/RHP<br/><strong>Height/Weight:</strong> 6-3/210<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Texas<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> This season, Baty batted .624 in 36 games with a .745 on-base percentage. He also had 19 home runs and 50 RBI. He was similarly impressive on the mound, with a 5-1 record, 0.84 ERA and three saves across 15 appearances while leading Lake Travis to No. 10 rankings in the Super 25. Baty was selected No. 12 overall by the Mets in the 2019 MLB Draft.</p><p><em>Photo: Donald Boyles</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>OF<br/><strong>Height/Weight:</strong> 5-10/170<br/><strong>Class: </strong>2019<br/><strong>College:</strong> UCLA<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Carroll hit .540 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 38 runs, 22 walks and stole 11 bases. He slugged 1.206 – and did all that in just 22 games. The No. 6 player in the class was a national Gatorade Player of the Year finalist and selected No. 16 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft.</p><p><em>Photo: Clayton Christy</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> RHP<br/><strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/220<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> North Carolina<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Malone was dominant in his high school finale, posting 65 strikeouts, with a 0.29 ERA and a 10-0 record for the Ascenders, who sit atop the Super 25 rankings. Malone is ranked No. 5 overall in the Perfect Game 500 and selected 33rd overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft.</p><p><em>Photo: IMG Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> New Hanover (N.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> LHP<br /> <strong>Height/Weight: </strong>6-4/172<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2019<br /> <strong>College: </strong>NC State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>In 75.1 innings pitched, he posted a 13-0 record, 0.46 ERA, 137 strikeouts and two no-hitters along with four complete games. Walston was the ace for the No. 7 ranked team in the Super 25 and was selected 26th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft.</p> <p><em>Photo: Stephanie Smith</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Colleyville (Texas) Heritage<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> SS<br /> <strong>Height/Weight:</strong> 6-1/185<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oklahoma<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year batted an even .500 with 15 home runs, 62 runs and 54 RBI. As a fire alarm reliever out of the bullpen, he added a pair of saves and 18 strikeouts against just one walk in 8 2/3 innings. Witt was selected No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft.</p> <p><em>Photo: CHHS Baseball</em></p>
The 2018-19 ALL-USA Baseball Teams will be announced in the coming week along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Who do you think should be the Player of the Year?
Cast your vote below from these finalists:
NOTE: Voting results will not factor in final selection for Player of the Year.
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team
LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Baseball Team
ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year, ALL-USA Baseball Team, Blake Walston, Bobby Witt Jr., Brennan Malone, Brett Baty, Corbin Carroll, ALL-USA
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send