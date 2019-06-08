Five candidates for ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 8, 2019
The 2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball Teams will be announced in the coming week along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Who do you think should be the Coach of the Year?
Cast your vote below from these finalists:
NOTE: Voting results will not factor in final selection for Player of the Year.
