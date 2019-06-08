USA Today Sports

Five candidates for ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year

Photo: Bryan Woolston/Courier-Journal

Five candidates for ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year

Softball

Five candidates for ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year

By June 8, 2019

By: |

BASEBALL: POY Finalists | COY Finalists

POLL: Who should be named ALL-USA Softball POY?

The 2018-19 ALL-USA High School Softball Teams will be announced in the coming week along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Who do you think should be the Coach of the Year?

Cast your vote below from these finalists:

NOTE: Voting results will not factor in final selection for Player of the Year.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason High School Softball Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Baseball Team

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Softball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/five-candidates-for-all-usa-high-school-softball-coach-of-the-year
Five candidates for ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.