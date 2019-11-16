Five men charged in Pleasantville-Camden (New Jersey) football shooting

Five people have been charged in connection with a shooting at a football game between Pleasantville (New Jersey) and Camden (New Jersey) Friday, according to authorities.

As reported by The New York Times and other outlets, three people, one of whom was a 10-year-old, were injured, authorities said.

The men were charged Saturday. Alvin Wyatt, 31, is one of the suspects in the shooting. He received three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County prosecutor’s office said in a statement obtained by The New York Times.

The other four men — Shahid Dixon, Tyrell Dorn, Vance Golden and Michael Mack — were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

“This incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. “The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another.”

The 10-year-old victim is in critical condition in the hospital. Another victim, who’s 27, is in stable condition. A third victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for a graze wound.

We are aware of a shooting incident which occurred following the Pleasantville – Camden football game where our school visited Pleasantville. We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident. pic.twitter.com/V9oNIxMSaV — Camden Schools (@CamdenSchools) November 16, 2019

The Camden school system said in a tweet that “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pleasantville community in the wake of this unfortunate event.”