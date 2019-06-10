NBPA Top 100 Camp: Five Players to Watch

Zion Williamson said that the major turning point in his career came when he won MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp the summer before his junior year of high school.

On Tuesday, a new crop of stars will invade the University of Virginia for the NBPA Top 100 Camp looking for a chance to make their mark.

We’ve zeroed in on five players you can’t miss at this year’s event.

