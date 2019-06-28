Five players to watch at The Opening Finals

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | June 27, 2019
From elite rushers to hard-hitting linebackers we’ve zeroed in on five players you won’t want to miss at The Opening Finals, which runs from July 30-July 3 at Ford Center at The Star.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Damascus (Maryland)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defensive End<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong><strong> </strong>Clemson<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Bresee is a bully of a defensive end, overpowering and out-maneuvering offensive linemen at-will. He starred at The Opening regional in Washington, D.C., clocking an impressive 4.8=second 40-yard dash time and a 32-inch vertical leap, despite weighing in at 288 pounds.</p> <p><em>Photo: Victor O'Neill Studios</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> North Shore (Houston)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Running Back<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong><strong> </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Evans is the most talented playmaker carrying the ball in the country. Last season he managed 1,785 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. while leading North Shore to a state title. At The Opening regional in Houston, Evans posted Nike SPARQ rating of 136, which is one of the highest scores ever recorded.</p> <p><em>Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Wide Receiver<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong><strong> </strong>Ohio State <br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Fleming is a matchup nightmare for most corners because of his elite athleticism and speed. Fleming doubles as a track star, who placed second in the state in the long jump and clocked 10.89-second run in the 100 meters. He’s clocked a 4.3-second 40-yard dash time and boasts a 43-inch vertical leap.</p> <p><em>Photo: Cameron Clark/York Daily Record</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Upland (California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Linebacker<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong><strong> </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Flowe is arguably the most feared linebacker patrolling the gridiron in the country. He combines size (6-2, 225) and agility (4.3 shuttle time) to consistently stop the run and wreak havoc on the opposing team’s backfield.</p> <p><em>Photo: Paul Robertson</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defensive End<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> 2020<br /> <strong>College:</strong><strong> </strong>Clemson<br /> <strong>Why him:</strong> Murphy dominated the lineman challenge at The Opening regionals in Atlanta because of his quickness. Good luck stopping a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder who runs a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 4.28-second shuttle and has a 34.1-inch vertical leap.</p> <p><em>Photo: Rusty Mansell/247Sports</em></p>
Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY
2019 The Opening, Bryan Bresee, football recruiting, Julian Fleming, Justin Flowe, Myles Murphy, The Opening, Zach Evans, Football, News
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send