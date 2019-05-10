Five-star LB Mekhail Sherman picks Georgia over Ohio State to become Bulldogs latest super recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs are back on the board with another elite five-star recruit. And like Zamir White in the Class of 2018, this one came at the expense of Ohio State.

Mekhail Sherman, a five-star linebacker from St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday night, picking the Bulldogs ahead of Ohio State. He also held scholarship offers from some 31 other programs, including the likes of Alabama and other perennial national contenders.

“Not because they are the best school, not because they have the most draft picks, I chose Georgia because I felt like it was the right fit for me,” Sherman told 247Sports. “I feel like if I am going to be successful as I want to be and I feel like that school is Georgia. I think this team can win national championships, I think this team can mold me into the player I am today and the player I can be in the future.”

The Georgia coach staff allegedly played a major factor in Sherman’s eventual decision, too. Beyond head coach Kirby Smart, Sherman developed a close connection with new defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who he said focused on his family. That was a winning strategy.

Now Sherman is on to recruiting himself, trying to convince other power recruits to join him in Athens. That’s just another factor that makes him a major pick up for Georgia so early in the 2020 recruiting cycle.