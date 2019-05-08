Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach commits to Duke

Six months after suffering a season-ending ACL tear during a preseason scrimmage, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) point guard Jeremy Roach committed to Duke Wednesday night, picking the Blue Devils over North Carolina, Villanova and Kentucky.

Last summer Roach led Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) to the coveted Nike Peach Jam title and won gold medals at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Roach was previously ranked No. 12 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 but dropped out after being inactive for more than four months. He’s a consensus five-star prospect.

Roach is Duke’s first commitment for the 2020 class.