Five-star RB Jerrion Ealy commits to Ole Miss

Jerrion Ealy has a lot of decisions to make.

Ealy has a choice of whether or not he will play football or baseball in the future. He had Division I offers for football and MLB Scouts are looking at him for baseball. He also had to decide what school he will be attending to play football.

He finalized his choice of college team on Tuesday.

Ealy, a five-star running back who went to Jackson Prep (Flowood, Miss.), committed to Ole Miss on National Signing Day Wednesday. Ealy joined a class that ranked No. 26 overall and 11th in the SEC on 247 Sports at the time this article was published. Rankings might fluctuate throughout the day.

“It was a family atmosphere. Every time I go up there, it feels like home,” Ealy told ESPN.

Ealy told ESPN that he plans to play both baseball and football in college.

Ole Miss finished the 2018-19 season 5-7, including a five-game losing streak to close out the year.