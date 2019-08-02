Five-star running back Bijan Robinson commits to Texas Longhorns

Texas football got the commitment of one of the best running backs in the nation.

Bijan Robinson, ranked the No. 20 player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 3 running back, committed to the Longhorns over his Instagram page Friday afternoon.

Texas gets a recruit who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

RELATED: Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey gave Robinson recruiting advice

As a sophomore, Robinson had 189 carries for 2,023 yards and 26 touchdowns. He broke those marks as a junior, averaging 14.1 yards per carry while rushing 170 times for 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He helped Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) reach back-to-back championship games, though they couldn’t close either over powerhouse Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona).

Texas picks up its first five-star commit of the 2020 class. Robinson is the first running back of a strong group that consists of eight four-star recruits.

Robinson is the latest star Arizona recruit to choose Texas, joining Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Jake Smith and four-star tight end Brayden Liebrock in last year’s class.

The 2020 running back is the No. 2 player in this class of Arizona high school athletes. The No. 1 prospect, Kelee Ringo, also has Texas in his top five.

Robinson chose Texas over Ohio State. While the Buckeyes still have an extremely highly-ranked class, they still do not have a running back commit.

With the first week of Arizona high school football games rapidly approaching, Robinson can turn his attention to eclipsing 2,000 yards for the third time and trying to bring home that state championship that keeps slipping away.