Five-star running back Kendall Milton announces top four schools

By May 17, 2019

Four traditional college football powerhouses are left in the running for one of the top running backs in high school football.

Kendall Milton, a five-star RB out of Clovis Buchanan High School (Calif.), announced Friday evening that he would be deciding between Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State for his future college program.

A surprising team he left out was Oklahoma, who led on the predictions made on recruiting sites Rivals and 247Sports.

Milton is the No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of California in the class of 2020.

He was named to the ALL-USA California First Team Offense in 2018.

It’s still early in the recruitment process, but Milton would be a welcome boon to any of the four schools if he chooses. LSU had the No. 1 recruiting class until an incredible couple weeks from Clemson pushed the Tigers — the Clemson Tigers, that is — ahead.

LSU is now No. 2 and Alabama is No. 3. Georgia is two spots below at No. 5, while Ohio State is looking in from outside the top 10 at the No. 11 spot.

Of those four schools, only Alabama has a running back commit thus far: four-star Roydell Williams.

Some five-star high school players who are already committed to schools in Milton’s top four responded to the tweet.

