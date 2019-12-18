Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett flips his commitment from LSU to Maryland

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett was expected to be one of three five-star players to sign with LSU in the 2020 Class Wednesday.

Instead, Jarrett opted for a place closer to home.

The St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) product committed to Maryland during the Early Signing Period. Jarrett, ranked the seventh best wideout and the 32nd overall prospect in 247 Sports’ rankings, is the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Terrapins in the 2020 Class so far.

“What’s a better place to do it than your city.. see y’all in the fall. #Signed,” Jarrett said in an Instagram post.

Maryland has one four-star recruit for 2020: outside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. Other than Jarret and Hyppolite II, Maryland’s 27 recruits are all three-stars at the time this article was published.