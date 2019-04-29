Five stock-risers of the NCAA's first live period

Now that the NCAA’s first live period, which allows college coaches to check in on elite talent, is in the books we examine the five players who upped their profiles with stellar performances over this past weekend at different shoe circuit events.

R.J. Hampton, Drive Nation (Texas), PG, 2020: Hampton annihilated the competition this past weekend, averaging 28.8 points a game, good enough for second overall in the Nike EYBL. Hampton’s best game was a 41-point, six-assist, three-rebound performance against Phenom University (Wis.). Hampton, who added 4.5 assists a game, is ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

Sharife Cooper, AOT (Ga.), PG, 2020: The ALL-USA Player of the Year picked up where he left off in a dominant high school basketball season, demolishing the competition in the first session at the Nike EYBL to the tune of 34 points, which leads the league, and seven assists a game for AOT. Cooper, who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, drew an impressive crowd of coaches when he stepped on the court, including Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Kentucky’s John Calipari and lots more.

Daeshun Ruffin, MEBO (Miss.), PG, 2021: Ruffin posted two 30-point games this past weekend at the Nike EYBL and finished averaging 27.5 points and 3.8 assists a game. Ruffin is making a strong case to be included in USA Today’s Chosen 25 for 2021, which will be out later this spring.

Jalen Suggs, Grassroots Sizzle (Minn.), PG, 2020: Suggs had a productive weekend with Sizzle, checking in at No. 2 in the Under Armour Association in scoring (19.8 ppg.), No. 1 in assists (6.5 apg.), No. 2 in steals (1.5 spg.) and No. 6 in rebounds (6.9 rpg.). Suggs’ do-it-all approach turned heads all weekend.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Playaz (N.J.), SF, 2020: Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA standout Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and proved this past weekend that he’s got similar stardom in his DNA, averaging 28 points a game for the Playaz. Abdur-Rahim’s biggest game was a 44-point, seven-rebound outing against Mac Irvin Fire (Chicago). In that game, Abdur-Rahim went 10-of-15 from the three-point line. He picked up an offer from Villanova as a result.