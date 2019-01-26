Florida bank shooter was football player, wrestler in high school

The 21-year-old accused of shooting five people in a bank Wednesday, Zephen Xaver, was reportedly a football player and wrestler when he attended high school.

Xaver played on the Plymouth (Ind.) High School football team and wrestled, according to WSBT.

Jake Dewar, a former football teammate, told the outlet that Xaver was “misunderstood” as a student.

“He was not a violent guy,” Dewar said. “He was respectful, nice and intelligent from what I saw. He never really had a group of people he hung out with.”

Xaver was enrolled in the Plymouth Community School Corporation from 2004-2012, according to WSBT.

He transferred to Bremen (Ind.) High School, where he attended for a short time the following school year and again in 2013-14, according to CNN.

Xaver’s ex-girlfriend told WSBT that he was “fascinated with death and guns.”

She also said he was kicked out of class for a dream he had about killing students in the class.

A police report retrieved by CNN confirmed this, stating Xaver was taken to a behavior health center in February 2014 after having a dream about “killing students in a classroom.”

He moved to Florida with his mother and stepfather about a year ago, according to TC Palm.

On Wednesday, Xaver walked into a SunTrust bank branch and killed five women before turning himself in, TC Palm reported.

Police said it was not connected to a robbery and called it a “random act,” according to CNN.