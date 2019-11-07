Florida cross country coach to step down amidst bullying allegations

A Florida high school cross country coach agreed to resign at the end of the season after she was placed under investigation for claims of bullying earlier in the 2019 season.

As reported by North Florida ABC affiliate WJCB, Shelli Shoup, the longtime cross country coach at Columbia (Fla.) High, stepped down from her role because of claims she was bullying her players. The complaints against the coach first surfaced at an October school board meeting, leading to an ongoing investigation into the coach’s actions.

In particular, WJCB reported that two former students claim Shoup actively bullied them during their time playing at Columbia. While few other details are currently known, that could change rapidly, with the investigation slated to close as soon as Friday.

For now, the program continues with Shoup at the helm, though they have completed their slate of games for the 2019 season. As such, she could practically depart from the role at any time.