Florida football: One three-star lineman commits, another decommits

Florida got two pieces of recruiting news regarding their lines on Friday.

First, three-star offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV laid out his table at his commitment announcement with hats from Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and UCF. The Cocoa (Florida) High School player declared he will attend Florida.

Ranked the No. 45 offensive guard on the 247Sports Composite, Leonard is listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds. He helped Coca go 10-4 last season.

Leonard visited in June, according to 247Sports, and told the recruiting site his offensive line coach played for John Hevesy at Florida.

He posted a video produced for the event shortly after news broke of the announcement.

Committed. Thank You. Happy Birthday Momma🤞🏾❤️. pic.twitter.com/dWFIljNLdx — Richie Leonard IV™ (@RichieLeonardIV) July 5, 2019

Friday didn’t bring only good news for the Gators, though. While Leonard was celebrating his announcement, a 2020 defensive end prospect decommitted from the program.

Morven Joseph, a three-star ranked as the No. 17 weak-side defensive end in the country, tweeted that he re-opened his recruitment.

Florida is still an option — he tweeted it’s among his top schools — but with 26 offers, he deemed it prudent to look at different options.

Joseph has visited schools including Auburn, FSU, Georgia and Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

At Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Florida) last season, Joseph amassed 18.5 tackles for loss, which was tied for team-high, and 8.5 sacks, second on the team. He did all that in just seven games, according to MaxPreps.

With Friday’s moves, Florida has 17 commits, nine of whom are four-stars and eight three-stars.

Even without Joseph, the defensive line looks strong with two four-star defensive tackles — including No. 42 player Gervon Dexter — and a weak-side defensive end in Antwaun Powell.

The Gators’ 2020 class is ranked at No. 9 in the country and No. 4 in the SEC.