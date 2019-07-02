Florida high school football team plants 10,000 flags in community

Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Satellite (Florida) High School team has planted 10,000 flags in the community.

For the tenth year, members of the high school team and booster are leaving the flags with a note attached in people’s yards in a length of about six miles near the Indian River a bit off Florida’s east coast.

About 80 varsity and junior varsity players begin at 8 a.m. in the days leading up to July 4 to cover the neighborhoods. Players go in vans with groups of four or five people.

The envelope tells residents the flag is a gift but also ask for donations. The program purchases 25 helmets and 15 sets of shoulder pads each year by using donations received.

It also includes the varsity and junior varsity schedules. As third-year head coach Ted Kimmey says, the team wants to “be a beach town with a football problem.”

Brian McCallum of Florida Today contributed to this report.