Class of 2020 Florida high school football player Joshua Ancrum killed in shooting

Joshua Ancrum, a three-star pledge from Miami (Fla.) Norland High School, was killed during a shooting in Miami Gardens. The junior also starred for the South Florida Express 7v7 squad, announced that Ancrum was the player struck in the Tuesday afternoon incident.

A rapidly rising three-star prospect, Ancrum already had scholarship offers from South Florida, FIU, Southern Miss and Bowling Green, with plenty assuming he had more in the offing after an impressive showing at the Miami regional edition of The Opening.

As 247Sports noted, Ancrum’s death was announced by South Florida Express on Twitter:

Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed🕊 LLJA pic.twitter.com/eKiVbY0g3v — SFE (@SouthFLExpress) May 21, 2019

The cause of the shooting remains unknown, as well as any other injuries suffered by others involved in the incident.