Florida high school mourns ATV death of football, wrestling coach

A central Florida high school is mourning the death of an assistant football coach who also founded his high school’s wrestling program after a devastating fatal weekend ATV accident.

As reported by the central Florida TV network WKMG, among other outlets, Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.) wrestling and assistant football coach Brian Knapp died when he crashed an ATV he was riding on an Orlando street into a tree.

According to WKMG, Knapp was a beloved figure at the school, as both a coach and mentor for students who played on his teams and others.

The school’s principal, Allison Kirby, told the network that the school would have grief counselors available for all students and faculty to discuss the loss of the coach.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Knapp’s family and friends as they go through this very difficult time,” Kirby told Jones families in a record message.