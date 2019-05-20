Florida lands commitment from 4-star Joel Williams

Dan Mullen continues to make waves in Florida, even when his targets hail from the middle of enemy territory.

The latest to join the Gators’ Class of 2020 is Joel Williams, a four-star cornerback from Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.), not far from the home campus of LSU. He picked Florida out of 47 scholarship offers, then told 247Sports why the Gators stood out:

“I’m trying to go to the league, so I’m trying to go the school that helps me go to the league,” Williams told 247Sports.

Williams is the second four-star defensive back prospect to join Florida’s Class of 2020, after Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) cornerback Avery Helm, another top prospect torn away from a football dominant state.

Now, he’ll have plenty of time to try and pull other top recruits to the Gators for 2020, all while keeping the vast majority of his focus on the field in Louisiana.