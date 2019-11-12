Florida middle school football coach faces charges for slamming student against wall for not wearing shirt

A Florida middle school football coach is suddenly facing charges against he allegedly slammed one of his players into a wall when the teen in question refused to put on shirt following a game.

As reported by Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, Seminole County Millenium Middle School physical education teacher and football coach became entangled in a physical altercation with one of his students when the middle schooler refused to leave the locker room wearing a shirt after a football game.

The 56-year-old Michael Henry apparently tried to force the player to wear a shirt by blocking the door for his exit, leading the player to bump into his head coach to try and force his way out. That inspired the coach to grab him and violently slam him into a wall, leading both to crash to the ground and the teen to develop a small bump on his head.

Henry was charged with battery in connection with the incident and was booked on a $500 bond. Meanwhile, the coach has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. No timeline has been given about when that investigation may wrap up or when Henry may be back in a courtroom in connection with the battery charge against him.