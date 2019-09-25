School employee reassigned after video shows man punching high school athlete during on-court brawl

A Florida high school employee has been reassigned in the days following an on-court brawl in which video appeared to show an adult male punching a high school girls basketball player, according to 7 News Miami.

Last week, video was released of a fight following a basketball game between high school students at a community center in Hollywood, Florida.

A 17-year-old girl grappling with another girl appeared to have been pulled off and punched by an adult male.

The girl, a student at Miramar (Florida) High School, told 7 News Miami that after a tension-filled game, two girls from the other team came back in and started fighting.

She said she blacked out from the punch.

The Broward County Schools employee, who served as a security specialist, was moved to a position away from students, according to 7 News Miami

The district did not clarify to the outlet if he was the one who threw the punch.