Football coach at SoCal power Harvard-Westlake resigns after just one season

The varsity football coach at one of Southern California’s proud, traditional powers has resigned after just a single season on the job.

As reported by the Los Angeles Daily News, Michael Burnett has resigned after his lone season at Harvard-Westlake School (Studio City, Calif.), during which the Wolverines finished 6-5 and reached the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section playoffs.

In a letter to the families of players on the team, Burnett explained his decision to resign as one borne of family responsibility.

“The external pressures of coaching football have increased dramatically over the last several years and those pressures over the past year have taken a personal toll on me and my family,” Burnett wrote in the press release, which was distributed to the aforementioned football families and local media. “I no longer feel like I can be the father and husband I want to be, and both the Athletic Department and I feel that before the hectic season begins, I should step down as the Program Head. I am very sorry about the timing of this decision, but the mental well-being of my family has made what I have known for a while to become a reality …”

As Burnett alluded, the timing behind his resignation is unfortunate. Harvard-Westlake opens its season on Friday, August 23, less than three weeks in the future. The coach for that game and the remainder of the 2019 season will be Ramsey Lambert, who served as the team’s assistant coach in the 2019 preseason. Harvard-Westlake expects to undergo a full search for a new head coach at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.

Lambert comes with past head coaching experience in California, having led La Canada in 2014 and Santa Monica in 2015.