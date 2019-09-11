'Best day of my entire life': Football players give clothes to bullied classmate

Two Memphis high school football players made a classmate’s day — and, likely, his entire teenage experience — when they gave clothing from their own closet to a student who had been bullied because of his wardrobe.

Freshman Michael Todd had been mocked for three weeks since since he started school at Martin Luther King Prep (Memphis, Tennessee) because he wore the same clothes every day, he told Alexa Lorenzo of FOX13Memphis.

“I don’t really have clothes at home,” Todd said. “My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast”

A football player, Kristopher Graham, decided to help. He texted teammate Antwan Garrett, and the two found clothing from their closets to give Todd.

They showed up with shirts, shorts, a pair of Garrett’s brand-new shoes, and more.

“I said, ‘You know, we was in the same third period,'” Graham recalled, telling FOX13 about what he said to Todd. “I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up.”

Graham said he thought it would make Todd smile.

It certainly did.

“The best day of my entire life,” Todd said. “I was shocked, completely…” He turned to his new friends, sitting behind him in the interview with Lorenzo. “You guys are awesome.”

Graham and Garrett noticed the reaction.

“It was a weak moment for me, I was crying,” Garrett said.

Added Graham: “And then I almost cried when we had lunch, he told me, he was like, ‘You know, you two the only two to actually ever give me a gift.'”