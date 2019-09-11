USA Today Sports

'Best day of my entire life': Football players give clothes to bullied classmate

Photo: Lauren Roberts/Times Record News

'Best day of my entire life': Football players give clothes to bullied classmate

Football

'Best day of my entire life': Football players give clothes to bullied classmate

By September 11, 2019

By: |

Two Memphis high school football players made a classmate’s day — and, likely, his entire teenage experience — when they gave clothing from their own closet to a student who had been bullied because of his wardrobe.

Freshman Michael Todd had been mocked for three weeks since since he started school at Martin Luther King Prep (Memphis, Tennessee) because he wore the same clothes every day, he told Alexa Lorenzo of FOX13Memphis.

“I don’t really have clothes at home,” Todd said. “My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast”

A football player, Kristopher Graham, decided to help. He texted teammate Antwan Garrett, and the two found clothing from their closets to give Todd.

They showed up with shirts, shorts, a pair of Garrett’s brand-new shoes, and more.

“I said, ‘You know, we was in the same third period,'” Graham recalled, telling FOX13 about what he said to Todd. “I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up.”

Graham said he thought it would make Todd smile.

It certainly did.

“The best day of my entire life,” Todd said. “I was shocked, completely…” He turned to his new friends, sitting behind him in the interview with Lorenzo. “You guys are awesome.”

Graham and Garrett noticed the reaction.

“It was a weak moment for me, I was crying,” Garrett said.

Added Graham: “And then I almost cried when we had lunch, he told me, he was like, ‘You know, you two the only two to actually ever give me a gift.'”

, , , Football, Must See, News, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/football-players-donate-clothes-to-bullied-classmate
'Best day of my entire life': Football players give clothes to bullied classmate
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.