Four-star lineman Omari Thomas announces top six schools

Briarcrest (Memphis, Tennessee) Christian School’s Omari Thomas, the No. 4 prospect in the state and No. 93 in the nation according to the 247Sports composite, has announced his final six schools on Twitter.

The schools are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound senior who plays both offensive tackle and defensive tackle was a Mr. Football finalist in DII-AAA.

He made more than 60 solo tackles and seven sacks at defensive end and led the Saints, who went 8-4, to the DII-AAA state quarterfinals last season.

While he plays on both lines, Thomas is rated by 247Sports as a four-star offensive tackle.