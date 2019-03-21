USA Today Sports

Former Aledo (Texas) high school football player shot dead at Fort Worth apartment

A former Aledo (Texas) Bearcats football player was shot and killed during an altercation at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Donald Evans, who was featured on Season 1 of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Titletown — a documentary series that focuses on Texas football — was said to have had “an infectious smile and was often seen scoring touchdowns for the Aledo Bearcats,”  a senior producer for McClatchy, Jessica Koscielniak, told the Star-Telegram.

Evans had a gun shot wound in his neck when he was found, the Star-Telegram reported. Fort Worth Police have yet to release extensive details on the shooting.

