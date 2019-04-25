NFL Draft: See which former ALL-USA selections will be picked in the 2019 NFL Draft

USA Today Sports

April 24, 2019

The 2019 NFL Draft, which will begin 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, is set to introduce a new crop of future stars into the league.

Some of them have been in the limelight the majority of their careers.

Thirty-seven players who could be selected in the draft made ALL-USA teams while in high school. One of them, former Ole Miss and Allen High School (Texas) OL Greg Little, was on the 2014 Second Team and 2015 First Team.

Former player of the years Kyler Murray (2014 Offensive POY at Allen, who attended Oklahoma) and Rashan Gary (2015 Defensive POY at Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) before Michigan) are on the list as well.

So are likely first-round picks including 2015 Second Team member Jonah Williams of Folsom High School (Calif.) and 2015 Second Team Defensive member Ed Oliver of Westfield High School (Texas).

See the full list, and keep your eyes out during the 2019 NFL Draft:

