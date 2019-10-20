Former athletic trainer at a Coweta County (Georgia) school accused of sexual assault

A former athletic trainer at Coweta County (Georgia) school faces a count of sexual assault, being accused of touching a female student trainer inappropriately, according to authorities

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mitchell Smith McTier, 25, faces the specific charge of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, per a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office press release obtained by the Atlanta outlet. He also made inappropriate comments directed at several female student trainers while at East Coweta High School (Sharpsburg, Georgia).

McTier was put on administrative leave when the incident was first reported, a school district spokesperson told AJC.com. He resigned four days after that.

“Please take this opportunity to remind your student(s) that if they see something, they should say something,” Principal Stephen Allen said in a letter to parents. “As always, student safety is our top priority.”