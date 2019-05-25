Former Baylor coach Art Briles named head coach of Texas' Mount Vernon High School

Art Briles will be on the sidelines in Texas again.

The Mount Vernon Independent School District (Texas) announced in a press release Friday night that the former Baylor and Houston coach will serve as head coach at Mount Vernon High School.

Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 amid the school’s sexual assault scandal.

“High school football is a Texas institution. As a coach, it’s my first love. You’ll make no bigger impact in this world than when you shape the lives of young people — one practice, one game, and one life at a time. I am excited to be coaching at Mount Vernon this fall,” Briles said in the statement, which did not mention “Baylor.”