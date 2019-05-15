Former Chicago high school girls soccer coach files $250,000 against school for 'ruining his reputation'

A Chicago high school girls soccer coach has filed a quarter million dollar lawsuit against the school that fired him, claiming that they ruined his reputation and have kept him out of the sport he loves.

As reported by Chicago Patch, ex-Loyola Academy (Chicago) girls soccer coach Craig Snower has filed a lawsuit seeking $250,000 in compensatory damages for his lost income from the job and others within soccer that have since been cut off from him.

Here’s more on the incidents that led to Snower’s dismissal, via Patch:

Loyola’s principal and president received word on May 7, 2018, from a parent that their daughter had quit playing soccer due to inappropriate sexual comments made by Snower, according to police reports. Former Principal Kathryn Baal spoke to about five soccer players on the team on May 10, 2018, who “all gave accounts” of such comments and did not report any inappropriate physical contact, she told police. The two Loyola administrators directly involved in firing Snower and reporting him to the state child welfare agency — Baal and former Athletic Director Pat Mahoney — both departed the school last summer. After speaking with the five students, Ball told police the pair spoke with the school’s attorney, who advised them to terminate Snower immediately before speaking to any other students. The school’s lawyer also suggested encouraging Snower to resign from his position with FC United.

When Baal formally fired Snower, she allegedly cited “inappropriate comments to players … verbally abusing players and making inappropriate jokes.” Yet when pushed on the allegations, Snower’s lawsuit clais Baal could only provide two examples of inappropriate personal exchanges, both of which were allegedly false rumors.

However, police interviews with players who competed and practiced for Snower provided a list of inappropriate and sexually suggestive comments.

Snower’s legal response? The coach’s suit claims that many of the inappropriate comments attributed to him were actually made by the student athletes themselves.

As noted by Patch, the case itself is emerging as a high stakes game of he-said, she-said, albeit one which is highly unlikely to reach trial. Rather, a settlement or an outright dismissal by a judge seem more likely. Either could have a profound impact on the future of both Snower and the Loyola Academy soccer program.