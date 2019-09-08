USA Today Sports

Former Chosen 25 Star Nolan Smith helps lead destructive Georgia pass rush

Nolan Smith, formerly of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), had the speed and versatility to tally 6.5 sacks in his senior year of high school.

In his first college home opener, he picked up right where he left off.

As reported by Dawg Nation, Smith had 1.5 sacks, leading a Georgia pass rush that finished with six sacks in total and downed Murray State 63-17 to move to 2-0 on Saturday.

The freshman outside linebacker saw his first college action against Vanderbilt where he had a quiet game — one tackle. He came back this week and had two solo tackles to go with one tackle assisted. On the most-recent depth chart the team has posted — the one heading into the game against Murray State  — Smith is listed as a backup linebacker.

Smith ranked second in the 2019 Chosen 25 in high school. He was also a 5-star recruit and an All-American Bowl participant.

