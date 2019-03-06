USA Today Sports

Former college star, NFL TE Willie Scott charged with choking high school student

Brookland-Cayce High School in South Carolina (Photo: Google Earth)

March 6, 2019

A former University of South Carolina football player who went on to become a first round NFL selection is accused of choking a high school student until he lost consciousness.

The frightening incident was reported by The State of Columbia. Willie Scott has been charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with a troubling incident at Brookland-Cayce (S.C.) High School, where Scott is now a teacher’s assistant and assistant football coach.

Here’s how The State described the encounter which led to the charges against Scott:

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old student, was being counseled by another teacher for a dress code violation on Feb. 27 when Scott “approached the student and placed his hands about the victim’s neck and shoulders,” according to police.

The victim’s airway was restricted, and he briefly lost consciousness, according to police. He was able to return to class shortly after the incident.

As disturbing as the charges against him are, because they are of the third-degree, Scott could spend as many as 30 days in jail, or pay as little as a $500 fine, though it is unlikely he would face the steepest penalties in either alternative.
Scott was a star tight end at South Carolina in the late 1970s before eventually being picked in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the Chiefs and three with the Patriots before concluding his career in 1988.

