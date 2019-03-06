Former college star, NFL TE Willie Scott charged with choking high school student

A former University of South Carolina football player who went on to become a first round NFL selection is accused of choking a high school student until he lost consciousness.

The frightening incident was reported by The State of Columbia. Willie Scott has been charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with a troubling incident at Brookland-Cayce (S.C.) High School, where Scott is now a teacher’s assistant and assistant football coach.

Here’s how The State described the encounter which led to the charges against Scott:

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old student, was being counseled by another teacher for a dress code violation on Feb. 27 when Scott “approached the student and placed his hands about the victim’s neck and shoulders,” according to police. The victim’s airway was restricted, and he briefly lost consciousness, according to police. He was able to return to class shortly after the incident.