Former high school basketball, golf coach arrested for possession of meth, ecstasy, edibles at traffic stop

When former Indian Trail Academy (Kenosha, Wis.) basketball and golf coach Craig Mertes was pulled over in a traffic stop, there was no reason to believe he would receive anything more than a ticket. Now, he could be facing up to five years in jail.

As reported by The Journal Times, Craig Mertens was pulled over in a traffic stop on a Wisconsin highway. It’s unknown if he was speeding or if there were other indications that led a state police officer to flag his vehicle, but when he rolled down his window, the officer reported, “the odor of intoxicants on his breath” amidst a general sense of nervousness.

A police dog was summoned and reportedly detected illicit substances in the car. A search then turned up a bevy of illegal drugs:

a black duffel bag that contained 10.4 grams of THC gummy candies, 0.3 grams of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or Molly) and 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Police also reported finding “small strips of suspected LSD,” but they couldn’t be tested, according to the criminal complaint.

Mertes, who is now a physical education teacher at Cudahy (Wis.) High School, will reportedly meet with the superintendent of Cudahy Schools after he is released to the public.

When he eventually is brought up on the three charges against him, Mertes could face as much as five years behind bars and a $16,000 fine, per The Journal Times.