Former Miss. middle school coach admits to filming girls in locker room

A former middle school coach at a school in Mississippi admitted to filming girls in a school locker room at a court hearing for child pornography, according to a report from Magnolia State Live and our partners at the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Micah Wilbanks of Corinth, Miss., pleaded guilty to attempt to possess child pornography in connection with an incident in which a student found Wilbanks’ cell phone hidden in the school’s locker room.

In addition to the child pornography charges, Wilbanks was allegedly under the influence of drugs according to the Kossuth Middle School principal.

The coach is still awaiting sentencing at an undetermined future date, per the Clarion Ledger.