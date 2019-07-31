USA Today Sports

Former Montana high school athletic trainer sentenced to 12 years for perverse sexual abuse 'program'

A former Montana high school athletic trainer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his admission to sexually abusing multiple minor boys and developing an online ‘program’ which he used to convince male student athletes into sexual activity under the guise that it would improve their performance.

Former Montana high school athletic trainer James “Doc” Jensen (Photo: Custer County Sheriff’s Office)

As reported by Montana NBC affiliate KECI, the charges against former Miles City (Mont.) High School James “Doc” Jensen were pleaded out in March when the 79-year-old former trainer admitted to developing his online “program” as a means to coerce young male athletes to become engaged in sexual activity.

The details of the “Program” laid out by Jensen, as detailed in brief by a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, are horrific and read like a more manipulative and organized version of disgraced and jailed former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser’s alleged crimes.

Here are just some of the most brutal points:

— Sexual activity would improve athletic performance

— Was engaged in abusive activities between the 1970s and 1999

— Jensen used a false identity to contact children

— His methodology included pamphlet handouts about the “program” which were later discovered in his personal possession.

If that doesn’t read like a particularly well-organized high school version of Larry Nassar, we’re not sure what does.

If Jensen serves all 12 years of his sentence he would be behind bars until age 91, at which point he would still have three years of supervised release. Given the horror of what he perpetrated on victims, and their continued pain from his actions, it’s hard not to wonder if that’s punitive enough.

