Former New Jersey high school wrestling coach continues legal fight five years after ouster for 'bullying'

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — Like a wrestler refusing to be pinned, Steve Gibble isn’t giving up.

Five years ago, Hunterdon Central High School’s former Hall of Fame wrestling coach was removed from his position because of a bullying allegation. And though he was cleared of the allegation, Gibble has not been able to return the position and the program, one of the more successful programs in New Jersey.

“He’s been put through hell,” said Steven Farsiou, Gibble’s attorney. “How would you like it if someone labelled you as a bully?”

Though Gibble did not lose his tenured position as a teacher at the school, he can’t find a job as a coach.

“He’s been blackballed,” Farsiou said.