Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer named Lipscomb Academy football coach

Trent Dilfer grew up the son of a football coach.

He became one on Friday when Lipscomb Academy named the former Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst its next head coach.

Dilfer said the process to become the Mustangs coach transpired in nine days.

“It’s just a time in a life where I’m ripe and open to something new,” Dilfer said. “I want the next half of my life to be passion driven and not career driven.”

Dilfer, who was the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 when the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV, replaces Scott Tillman, who resigned as coach after this past season.

“This is a leap of faith for Lipscomb Academy as well,” Dilfer said. “I’m just an old football player.

“But I am passionate about getting the most out of people.”

Dilfer said he plans to meet with the coaches on staff. He added that he has started a national coaching search to help fill his staff.

“I have full confidence that I know how to do it, but it doesn’t hurt to have people that have done it at a high level with you,” Dilfer said.

Dilfer has a connection to Nashville. His youngest daughter Delaney, a high school junior, is a Lipscomb University volleyball commitment.

Dilfer said he felt led to come to Lipscomb Academy.

“I did not do this for a career move,” he said. “This is a calling. I believe the God that I serve has so much in store for me too.”

Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL and was the winning Super Bowl XXXV quarterback in 2000 for Baltimore. He is originally from California and played at Fresno State.

Dilfer, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 1997, threw for 20,518 yards in his career.

Dilfer went into TV broadcasting in 2006 for the NFL Network and joined ESPN in 2008. He was laid off in 2017.

He has recently been a coach for the Elite 11 quarterback competition for high school quarterbacks.

Dilfer said he will be leaving Nashville, but will return on Wednesday. His family will also transition to Nashville. He will leave during Super Bowl week to honor commitments around the game but will return after the first weekend in February.

Tillman was the head coach for over five years at Lipscomb after becoming the Mustangs’ interim coach after the death of Hall of Fame coach Glenn McCadams in 2013. Tillman went 35-32 and led Lipscomb to six straight playoff appearances.

Lipscomb has gone 3-19 the past two seasons, the Mustangs’ first seasons in Division II-AA.

Get more at the Tennessean.