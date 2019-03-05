Former Northwest Indiana football coach arrested for theft of fundraising proceeds

A former high school football coach from a Northwest Indiana high school has been arrested and faces a Level 6 charge of felony related to the alleged thefts of multiple fundraising checks intended for his former program.

As reported by the NWI Times, former Kankakee Valley (Ind.) High School football coach Derek Thompson was ordered to repay some $3,700 in December, plus an additional $4,793.46 in special investigation costs. When he failed to do so, he was formally charged and arrested over the weekend.

While Thompson was technically the football coach at Kankakee Valley for four months in 2018, he resigned in June amidst ongoing investigations into funds related to a golf tournament he oversaw that were mysteriously deposited into his account.

Here’s more as uncovered by the audit investigation authorized for the checks, per the NWI Times.