Former Patriots, Texas A&M star Ty Warren named new head coach at Texas high school

April 19, 2019

Ty Warren hails from Texas, and long before he made his name as a defensive lineman for champion New England Patriots teams, he was starring at the high school level and Texas A&M in the Lone Star State.

Now he’s back home, and he’s back on a Texas football sideline.

As reported by the Bryan-College Station  Eagle, Warren has been named the new head football coach at Somerville (Texas) High School. Warren’s ascension into the role officially brings him back to the area where he originally emerged as a star.

Warren has been back in the College Station area for three years, since he and a group of business colleagues opened up Field House Sports, a complex of playing fields and training facilities near Texas A&M. And while he has never served as a coach before, his NFL success is seen as providing immediate credibility.

He’ll need it at Somerville, which is coming off a 1-9 season and has scuffled through six different coaches in the past six seasons. While that kind of turnover might be a concern, Warren has one thing going for him that could help motivate him to stay put for longer than his predecessors: He has four daughters he is raising in the area.

