Former Saints WR Robert Meachem agrees to become New Orleans high school's assistant coach

Robert Meachem is one of the most successful wide receivers in Saints history, so it only makes sense that he would take his first step in coaching back at his position in the city where he earned a Super Bowl title.
As reported by the Baton Rouge Advocate, among other sources, Meachem agreed to serve as the new wide receivers coach for De La Salle High School (New Orleans). He will be a non-faculty assistant coach at the school.
“He’s coming to the realization that his career is over as a player and he wants to be around the game,’’ head coach and athletic director Ryan Manale told the Advocate. “He said a lot of people have been talking to him about getting into coaching and this gives him an opportunity to jump right in as a varsity coach.
“You can see (excitement) in the kids’ eyes already, the excitement that they know that they’re going to be coached by a guy of Robert Meachem’s stature,” Manale told the Advocate.
“So it’s great. It’s something that I wanted to do. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it happen. It was able to work out and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching receivers and helping with the passing game.”