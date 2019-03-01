Former Saints WR Robert Meachem agrees to become New Orleans high school's assistant coach

Robert Meachem is one of the most successful wide receivers in Saints history, so it only makes sense that he would take his first step in coaching back at his position in the city where he earned a Super Bowl title.

As reported by the Baton Rouge Advocate, among other sources, Meachem agreed to serve as the new wide receivers coach for De La Salle High School (New Orleans). He will be a non-faculty assistant coach at the school.

“He’s coming to the realization that his career is over as a player and he wants to be around the game,’’ head coach and athletic director Ryan Manale told the Advocate. “He said a lot of people have been talking to him about getting into coaching and this gives him an opportunity to jump right in as a varsity coach.

“I can see his stay impacting the kids. Hopefully, this is what he would love to do. But I can see him coaching at an even higher level sooner than later. I’m going to help him develop and be able to do that if that’s his goal. But he’s just kind of getting into coaching to see if this is what he wants to do.’’

The coach said there’s still plenty minor hurdles for the two to finalize, but Meachem will be on campus for the 2019 season, and that already has his future charges excited.