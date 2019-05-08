USA Today Sports

Former SoCal teacher, girls lacrosse coach convicted of molesting as many as 18 female students

Photo: Google Earth

Former SoCal teacher, girls lacrosse coach convicted of molesting as many as 18 female students

Girls Lacrosse

Former SoCal teacher, girls lacrosse coach convicted of molesting as many as 18 female students

By May 8, 2019

By: |

A former teacher and coach at Birmingham Charter Community School (Van Nuys, Calif.) was convicted Tuesday of molesting more than a dozen former students during his time at the school.

As reported by Los Angeles CBS affiliate KTLA, ex-Birmingham Charter Community girls lacrosse coach Scott Silva, now 44, was found guilty on the following 25 criminal counts: 16 counts of child molestation, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd conduct upon a child and one count of false imprisonment. The charges were announced by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Silva, who has been in police custody on a $400,000 bond since November, is scheduled to be sentenced June 19.

The convictions bring an end to a two-week trial in Los Angeles, which included explicit details about the interactions between Silva and his victims, as chronicled by KTLA:

During the two-week trial, the jury heard that Silva’s inappropriate conduct with the girls ranged from lewd comments, to touching their private parts over their clothes, to skin-on-skin contact with at least one of the victims.

The myriad charges against Silva are likely to land him a lengthy sentence behind bars, not to mention an all but certain end to his coaching and teaching career.

, , , , , , Girls Lacrosse, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/former-socal-teacher-girls-lacrosse-coach-convicted-of-molesting-as-many-as-18-female-students
Former SoCal teacher, girls lacrosse coach convicted of molesting as many as 18 female students
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.