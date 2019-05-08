Former SoCal teacher, girls lacrosse coach convicted of molesting as many as 18 female students

A former teacher and coach at Birmingham Charter Community School (Van Nuys, Calif.) was convicted Tuesday of molesting more than a dozen former students during his time at the school.

As reported by Los Angeles CBS affiliate KTLA, ex-Birmingham Charter Community girls lacrosse coach Scott Silva, now 44, was found guilty on the following 25 criminal counts: 16 counts of child molestation, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd conduct upon a child and one count of false imprisonment. The charges were announced by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Silva, who has been in police custody on a $400,000 bond since November, is scheduled to be sentenced June 19.

The convictions bring an end to a two-week trial in Los Angeles, which included explicit details about the interactions between Silva and his victims, as chronicled by KTLA:

During the two-week trial, the jury heard that Silva’s inappropriate conduct with the girls ranged from lewd comments, to touching their private parts over their clothes, to skin-on-skin contact with at least one of the victims.

The myriad charges against Silva are likely to land him a lengthy sentence behind bars, not to mention an all but certain end to his coaching and teaching career.