Former South Carolina football commit Jamario Holley arrested on assault and battery charge

A Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern football star Jamario Holley lost his impending college scholarship in December. Now he may be about to lose his freedom, too.

Holley is a three-star rated wide receiver prospect who held six impressive scholarship offers: home-state South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State and Arkansas. It was South Carolina that landed his first commitment in early 2018, and he remained a Gamecocks pledge until his scholarship offer was revoked in December.

Now, Holley is about to face trial on two counts of assault and battery by a mob with bodily injury and malicious injury to property, all related to an attack that he and a group of teenagers perpetrated on a peer.

Here’s more on the conditions of the aforementioned attack, via The Rock Hill Herald, citing a local police report:

“Holley and the others stomped on his face,” the report states. Police said that Holley and others then followed the victim home. Outside the house, Holley and others beat up the victim again, the victim and other witnesses told police. When the victim went inside and locked the door, Holley damaged the door, police said. “Holley kicked the front door several times, making a hole in the bottom of the door,” the police report states.

Holley was the first teen arrested in connection with the incident because he was directly named by the alleged victim. It is believed he was a part of a group at least between four and six teens who engaged in the violent incident, though none of the other accomplices have been identified thus far. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

All three charges against Holley are misdemeanors, but could carry a year in prison per charge.

Holley’s prep career was a stirring progression leading to the 2018 state playoffs, when the senior had a remarkable five touchdown, 278 yard performance in the postseason opener. He is still a Northwestern student, according to the Rock Hill school district, though his status could very well be contingent on what unfolds in his trial.