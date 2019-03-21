Former Texas high school football player sentenced for assaulting teammate over $5

A former Texas high school football player was sentenced Wednesday for an assault on a former teammate dating back to 2017.

As reported by East Texas ABC affiliate KLTV, former Palestine (Texas) High School star defensive back LeGeorge (L.G.) Gray (who also played at quarterback) showed up at a sentencing hearing in Anderson County, Texas after entering a guilty plea to a felony charge of assault for striking former teammate Michael Stanczak.

The incident, which occurred following a Palestine football practice, left Stanczak with a series of serious facial injuries and a hospital stay. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV, the fight broke out over a disagreement on just $5.

As a result of Gray’s guilty plea, he has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.

As for Gray’s victim, Stanczak and his mother were both in attendance and testified at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. The 19-year-old withdrew from Palestine after the assault and is now enrolled at Elkhart High School, where he is a senior.

“He has pain every day,” Angelica Stanczak told the Palestine Herald. “The PTSD is always there, too. He has had trouble sleeping through the night ever since the incident.”