Former Texas high school soccer coach charged with failing to report hazing

A former Texas high school soccer coach has been charged with failing to report allegations of sexual assault and hazing involving his players in connection with hazing incidents in the program.

As reported by our TEGNA Dallas ABC partners WFAA, 41-year-old former Forney (Texas) High School soccer coach Kristopher Duplissey was found to have known about allegations of hazing within the program for more than a year before they were reported to law enforcement.

That’s a clear violation of state law, which holds that an education has just 48 hours to report a suspicion that a child has or may have been abused.

Duplissey faces a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He remains in the Kaufman County jail.https://t.co/VUW4s7jAcy — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 18, 2019

The coach’s arrest on charges of failing to report allegations of sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor, follow in the footsteps of a hazing scandal that involved charges of sexual assault against six former players, four of whom are still juveniles.

WFAA includes a much more expansive timeline of the hazing allegations and all that precipitated the charges against Duplissey right here. For now, Duplissey remains in the Kaufman County jail, and could face up to a year in prison if convicted of the charges against him.