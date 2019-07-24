Former Vandy star Dee Davis trying to be Nashville's first woman coach of a boys basketball team

Dee Davis, a two-time All-SEC point guard at Vanderbilt, wants to come back to Nashville and will make a splash if she gets the job for which she has applied.

Davis said she interviewed last week for the Antioch boys basketball coaching job. If she is hired she will become the first female to coach a boys high school team in Nashville.

After playing in the WNBA and overseas, Davis spent 10 years as the girls coach at University School of Nashville. She resigned in 2018 and spent last season as the director of women’s basketball operations at Bradley University in Illinois.

Davis actually has experience teaching guys the game, just not as a high school coach.

“I really enjoy coaching and training guys; a lot of my clientele from my private training were male and I’ve done many camps internationally and nationally where I was able to coach guys,” she said. “I really found a passion in that. I just haven’t had the means of jumping over to that side. The (Antioch) position was brought to my attention by a friend. She told me to go ahead and apply and I did.”

Two days after applying, Davis said she was contacted by Metro officials, who scheduled an interview.

“I felt like the interview went really well,” Davis said. “I’m optimistic. I don’t know which direction they’re going to go, but I thought it would be a great opportunity nonetheless.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools athletic director Roosevelt Sanders confirmed that Davis interviewed for the position.

While there has not been a female boys basketball coach in Nashville, Dawn Barger is the boys basketball coach at Stewarts Creek in Smyrna. In 2011 while at Lake County, Barger became the only female head coach to lead a boys high school basketball team to a title in state history.

Davis, who set Vandy’s all-time career assists record and was recognized as an SEC Legend in 2017 at the conference tournament, admitted she misses being on the court.

“I love coaching the game and this is the first year I’ve actually stepped away from coaching,” she said. “Being away from friends and family in Nashville and from coaching, which is my passion, it’s been a really challenging year for me.”

Davis led the USN girls to the semifinals of the TSSAA Division II-A state tournament in 2013 and 2014.

“Being at a program that is known primarily for its academics we were able to put our stamp on the athletic side of things in girls basketball going to two straight final fours and making it to the sub-state many years and winning district championships and placing in the region,” Davis said. “I didn’t have access to the top players in the state, but I was able to develop the talent that I did have and create a culture where people valued athletics as well as academics. That is something that I was very proud of.”

Davis wrote a book — “Player’s Guide to College Hoops” — in 2018.