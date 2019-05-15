Former Washington high school football coach could face life in prison over child sex trafficking charge

A former high school football coach in Washington faces dire charges of child sex trafficking in connection with claims that he contacted under age girls on Snapchat and met them in various places for sex.

As reported by Spokane radio station KXLY, former Ferris High School (Spokane, Wash.) football coach Charlie Eglet is being held on charges of child sex trafficking, online enticement of a minor and production of child pornography. Specifically, he faces six charges of child sex trafficking, all connected to one alleged victim.

While authorities have left open the possibility there could be more than one victim, Eglet could already be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on a single child sex trafficking charge.

Eglet officially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but he is also being held without bond due to concerns that he is a major flight risk.

The former coach allegedly committed the crimes in summer 2018, and was initially charged with the illegal relationship in this case, though that brought other alleged relationships fostered over social media to light.

Here’s more on how Eglet manipulated his young victims, as outlined by KXLY:

The original charges, detailed here, said Eglet had sex with a 15-year old girl he met on Snapchat. Police said he originally pretended to be the same age and used a Snapchat geofilter to find out the girl was staying at Northern Quest. Police said he sexually assaulted her there.

The question now is a matter of how his young victims and the school community he leaves behind will react to his absence. In the meantime, authorities will continue to search through all his available social media activity in hopes of identifying other victims.